Nowra and Terara residents warned to stay informed as rain continues

Nowra has been hit by more than 200mm or rain in the past 48 hours.
Bureau of Meteorology figures show 105mm or rain fell in the 24 hours to 9am on Friday, June 7, following more than 102mm the previous 48 hours.
Jervis Bay has had 164mm over the two days, while at Ulladulla it is 100mm in the 48 hours.
With the rain continuing the SES has urged people around Nowra and Terara to stay informed about predicted minor flooding in the Shoalhaven River, while there are still concerns about possible flooding for areas around St Georges Basin.
The SES says people can stay informed by monitoring warnings issued by NSW SES on their website and Facebook page, checking the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online, and monitoring media reports.
People can also download the Hazards Near Me App and set up 'Watch Zones' to receive warnings in real time. https://www.nsw.gov.au/emergency/hazards-near-me-app
At the height of the rainfall on Thursday afternoon there was flash flooding around parts of Sanctuary Point, and an alert was given advising people to prepare to evacuate.
That was cancelled later, but SES spokesperson Adam James said there were ongoing concerns, particularly around possible flooding at high tides.
"We'll be keeping a very close eye on St Georges Basin, especially after we've had those impacts in Sanctuary Point, and we'll keep close eyes on Sussex Inlet with those high tides," he said.
"And then also for the Shoalhaven River, not only Nowra but Shoalhaven Heads and Greenwell Point as well."
The SES said with further heavy rainfall expected for the remainder of Friday, the morning and evening high tides might cause minor flooding along the Shoalhaven River at Nowra and Terara.
Mr James said volunteers had responded to about 160 incidents in the Shoalhaven - mostly sandbagging properties that were being inundated with water.
While there were plenty of calls for help, he said there were "not too many tree jobs, which is good".
There have also been 10 flood rescues in the Shoalhaven - most of those for people becoming stranded after driving into floodwater.
Mr James reiterated the call for people to never drive through or into floodwater.
While there continues to be a long list of road closures due to flooding, a sink hole that has opened on The Wool Road between Macgibbon Parade and Birriga Avenue is causing major concerns.
Shoalhaven Council is awaiting geotech advice on the road.
There are also concerns about Naval College Road between Pine Forest Road and Seagrass Avenue, which has suffered severe damage.
For emergency help in floods, storms and tsunamis, call the NSW SES on 132 500, but in life-threatening situations including being stranded in floodwaters, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.