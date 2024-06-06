South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Updated

South Coast motorists warned to check roads as Tablelands cops heavy rain

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
June 7 2024 - 9:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beside Windellama Road at about 1.30pm today. Picture by Katya Mortensen.
Beside Windellama Road at about 1.30pm today. Picture by Katya Mortensen.

Update: 4.30pm:

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.