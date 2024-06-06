Terara school among four closed, Nowra East students asked to stay home

Terara Public School is among four schools closed today in NSW due to flooding which has impacted the Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands regions.
The NSW department of education has also confirmed the closure of Dapto and Lake Illawarra High Schools and Windellama Public School, south of Goulburn, is also closed.
Parents of students from Nowra East Public School are also being asked to keep their children at home today where possible as the school will be operating with limited supervision.
In a Facebook post the school said "please be aware that with persistent rain over the past two days parts of the school have been inundated with water, including playground areas. This makes accessing the school difficult."
There will be disruptions to normal class lessons at Nowra Hill Public School with some teachers unable to safely reach the premises, however the school remains operational.
Nowra SES have made sandbags available to anyone with a property prone to flooding at several locations. These include 41 Tasman Road in St Georges Basin; Thompson St in Sussex Inlet; Telstra Tower in Lake Conjola; Beach St car park in Lake Tabourie; Shoalhaven Heads Community Centre car park and Greenwell Point Men's Shed.
In life threatening situations call 000, for assistance with flood or water inundation call the NSW SES on 132 500.
