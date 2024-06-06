Damaged roads and flood watches across the Shoalhaven amid wild weather

Over 180 millimetres of rain has fallen across areas of the Shoalhaven in the last 24 hours, resulting in damaged roads, SES rescues and problems with public facilities.
Shoalhaven City Council stated the entrance to Shoalhaven River was being monitored and would be manually opened if it reaches a trigger opening height of 3 metres AHD in Nowra or 2 metres AHD in Shoalhaven Heads, as per the Crown Lands licensing agreement.
All other lake entrances for which Council has licenses to mechanically intervene are currently open.
Several roads have been closed due to flooding, including Naval College Road (between Pine Forest Road and Seagrass Avenue), Woollamia Road in Woollamia and at the bridge intersection of Berry Street and Albatross Road in Nowra.
A post on social media from St Georges Basin RFS showed a sink hole on The Wool Road, Old Erowal Bay which was caused by water rushing over the road.
Another social media post from Huskisson RFS showed a rescue taking place, with a car stuck in flood waters, once again reiterating to not drive through flood water.
All sports fields in the Shoalhaven are closed for the long weekend and will be reinspected on Tuesday.
Swimming pools at Bay and Basin Leisure Centre are currently closed due to flooding and the gym remains open.
The excessive rainfall has caused some intermittent overflows at sewerage pumping stations that are being monitored and addressed by Shoalhaven Water crews.
Nowra SES have made sandbags available to anyone with a property prone to flooding at several locations. These include 41 Tasman Road in St Georges Basin; Thompson St in Sussex Inlet; Telstra Tower in Lake Conjola; Beach St car park in Lake Tabourie; Shoalhaven Heads Community Centre car park and Greenwell Point Men's Shed.
In life threatening situations call 000, for assistance with flood or water inundation call the NSW SES on 132 500.
