South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Damaged roads and flood watches across the Shoalhaven amid wild weather

Updated June 6 2024 - 4:52pm, first published 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A social media post from the Huskisson RFS showed a rescue taking place. Picture via social media
A social media post from the Huskisson RFS showed a rescue taking place. Picture via social media

Over 180 millimetres of rain has fallen across areas of the Shoalhaven in the last 24 hours, resulting in damaged roads, SES rescues and problems with public facilities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.