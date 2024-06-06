Drivers urged to take care amid the building list of Shoalhaven road closures

Drivers are being urged to take extra precautions when travelling, with wild weather resulting in flash flooding, road closures and dangerous conditions across the region.
Authorities are asking for residents to stay home where possible and to under no circumstances drive through flood waters.
If you need SES Emergency assistance call 132 500 or 000 if the emergency is life threatening.
More to come.
