Nowra flood rescues as people continue to ignore road warnings

Emergency services are again urging people to not drive through floodwater.
Seven motorists have required rescue in the Shoalhaven after their cars became stuck while driving along flooded roads.
Four of those occurred between 5.19am and 8am, including two on Berry Street near the intersection with Albatross Road - an area notorious for frequent flooding.
SES volunteers also had to go to the aid of a driver on Quinns Lane at South Nowra, and other at Woollamia.
Other flood rescue this morning included one on Lennox Rd at Callala Bay.
In the 24 hours to midday today (Thursday, June 6) the SES had received 117 calls for help from the south-eastern zone, out of 156 across the state.
They included 24 calls for help across the Shoalhaven overnight, with seven in the Ulladulla.
"Overwhelmingly it's the South Coast and Illawarra that's borne the brunt of this weather event, and really in a very narrow band," said SES spokesperson Ben Deacon.
With forecasts of continuing rain throughout the day and intensifying tonight, "We are expecting a heightened operational activity through the evening," Mr Deacon said.
"We are expecting the intense rainfall to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening, so we're monitoring the system very closely."
While urging people to stay away from floodwater and prepare their homes, the SES is also making sandbags available for anyone at risk of inundation.
Anyone needing sandbags is asked to call the SES on 132500.
Alternatively there are sandbag filling points at the Shoalhaven Heads Community Centre and the Greenwell Point Men's Shed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.