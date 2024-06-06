South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Wild weather has hit the Shoalhaven, here's what you need to know

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated June 6 2024 - 12:52pm, first published 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hockeys Lane, Cambewarra closed. Picture by Glenn Ellard
Hockeys Lane, Cambewarra closed. Picture by Glenn Ellard

A severe weather warning has been issued for the Shoalhaven as heavy rainfall hits the coast, various road closures are now in place and calls for assistance have been building overnight to local State Emergency Services (SES).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.