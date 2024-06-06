Wild weather has hit the Shoalhaven, here's what you need to know

A severe weather warning has been issued for the Shoalhaven as heavy rainfall hits the coast, various road closures are now in place and calls for assistance have been building overnight to local State Emergency Services (SES).
Shoalhaven SES chief Inspector Adam Carney said as of 9am on Thursday, June 6, there had been 37 requests for assistance across the region, 18 of which were in the Shoalhaven overnight.
"Most requests have been for sandbags in preparation of more severe weather later," Mr Carney said.
"We've had trees down across the region and two flood rescues this morning from people driving through flood waters, we just can not have people driving through floods."
If you need SES Emergency assistance call 132 500 or 000 if the emergency is life threatening.
The most rain was recorded to the North of the Shoalhaven with 142mm at Currarong, 84mm at Jervis Bay, 118mm in Nowra.
A warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology stated that heavy rainfall was expected in the southern parts of the South Coast, which would then move north in the afternoon and evening of Thursday June 6.
The Bureau also stated 24-hourly rainfall totals between 100 and 150 mm were also likely, with isolated totals of 250 mm possible, with conditions hopefully expected to ease during Friday morning.
For those heading towards Wollongong, no trains are running between Port Kembla and Wollongong.
Buses will replace trains between Port Kembla and Wollongong from 9.20am until 2.15pm today.
With Glenn Ellard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.