Man arrested and refused bail following alleged stabbing in South Nowra

A man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following an alleged stabbing in South Nowra.
Emergency services were called to an address on Hillcrest Avenue, just after 10am on Friday, May 31, following reports of an assault.
When police arrived they located a 69-year-old man with stab wounds on his hand and chest.
The injured man was treated by paramedics before being airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Following inquiries, a 42-year-old was arrested at a home on Park Road, Nowra, a short time later.
He was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (domestic violence) and refused bail to face Nowra Local Court.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
