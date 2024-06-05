South Coast Register
Man arrested and refused bail following alleged stabbing in South Nowra

By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 5 2024 - 6:03pm, first published 4:46pm
A man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following an alleged stabbing in South Nowra.

