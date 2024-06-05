SES warns people throughout the Shoalhaven to prepare for flooding

People in the Shoalhaven have been warned to prepare for possible flooding over coming days.
The Bureau of Meteorology said minor flooding was possible in the Shoalhaven River and St Georges Basin, with heavy rainfall predicted on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Widespread rainfall with daily totals of 100-150mm and isolated totals of 250mm are possible from Thursday into Friday.
The BOM said the rain could potentially cause flooding across the northern parts of the South Coast and the adjacent ranges, particularly as recent rain had already saturated catchments.
Abnormally high tides will also impact low lying areas along the coast.
Based on the bureau's predictions, the NSW SES warns low-lying areas along the Shoalhaven River and St Georges Basin, along with low lying roads, bridges and causeways, might be impacted by dangerous floodwaters.
The SES has urged people to prepare by:
The SES is also urging people to stay tuned to local media outlets, follow the NSW SES on social media for regular updates.
You can also:
- Learn about your risk at www.ses.nsw.gov.au/knowyourrisk
- Check latest weather, warnings, rainfall and river heights at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/
- Check road closures at www.livetraffic.com.au or 132 701 or your local council
For emergency help in floods, storms and tsunamis, or just to access sandbags, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500.
In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
