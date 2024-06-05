Country music fans dance their way to big donations for Nowra organisations

Sharing the benefits from the Terara Country Music Campout earlier this year are Tracey Ison, Margaret Goodman from Shoalhaven Kids in Need, Cindy Griffiths from Noah's Inclusion Services, Katrina Muller from Terara Public School, Thelma and Owen Ison and Barry Freshwater from Terara Public School, along with Bruce Murphy and Bob Morton from Bomaderry Lions. Picture by Glenn Ellard.