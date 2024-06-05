Country music fans dance their way to big donations for Nowra organisations

Country music fans have boot scooted their way to thousands of dollars of benefit for the Shoalhaven community.
People in nearly 200 caravans attended the Terara Country Music Campout in March, with about $13,000 in proceeds being donated to three local organisation.
Part of the money donated from the event came from the barbecue and catering provided by the Bomaderry Lions Club.
The Terara Public School, Noah's Inclusion Services and Shoalhaven Kids in Need all shared in the donations.
Music festival founder and organiser Owen Ison said it was important to keep all money raised from the event in the local community.
"We raise it in Nowra, so we keep it in Nowra," he said.
Unless money stayed in the local community, "It's going to reach the stage where people don't donate, because they don't know where it's going," Mr Ison said.
The impetus to keep funds raised in the local community came from the South Coast Register, according to Mr Ison.
"When I first started it I went to see them and asked if he would print us some programs," he said.
He asked for a discount, only to be refused
However the refusal was followed by , "But I'll tell you what I will do - if you guarantee the money stays in Nowra, I will print them for nothing."
Mr Ison said planning was already underway for the 2025 Terara Country Music Campout, which he said would be his last.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.