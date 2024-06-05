Think the 2024 Archibald Packing Room Prize winner looks familiar? Here's why

With a distinct style, this year's Archibald Packing Room Prize winner Matt Adnate has painted artworks all across Australia, including right in the heart of the Shoalhaven.
Mr Adnate was commissioned in 2015 to paint the back of the Nowra Library, which took three days, 20 litres of paint and 70 spray cans to complete.
The image of a young boy, surrounded by colours of the Aboriginal flag represented the Indigenous people of Australia, Nowra and its culture.
The boy was intentionally not based on a specific person, Mr Adnate said, he wanted it to represent the entire indigenous community.
"It's cool with a project like this because I wasn't dictated who I had to paint, so I picked the cream of the crop from thousands of my photos," he said.
More recently Mr Adnate's portrait of ARIA Award-winning Yolnu rapper, dancer, artist and actor Baker Boy titled Rhythms of heritage has won the 2024 Packing Room Prize at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.
This is his second time as an Archibald Prize finalist and the packing room prize is judged by staff from the Art Gallery of NSW who receive the entries, otherwise known as the 'Packing Room pickers'.
Packing Room Picker Monica Rudhar said Adnate was an incredible street artist who was renowned for his large mural paintings.
"His portrait of singer-songwriter Baker Boy in his signature style is characterised by grand scale, vivid colours and a gaze that draws you in," Ms Rudhar said.
"Matt and Baker Boy are both highly accomplished in their respective fields and share a mutual recognition of each other's talents. Matt's powerful portrait encapsulates Baker Boy as the inspirational Indigenous storyteller that he is, mirroring the joy and hope that his music brings to the world."
Mr Adnate said he was stoked when he found out he was the 2024 winner of the Packing Room Prize, and was always inspired by music and the strong emotions it evoked into his work.
"It gives me the energy to keep painting, from canvases in my studio to large-scale murals," he said.
"I'm in awe of artists like Baker Boy who have the power to use music to transform people's mood, mind and energy.
"It was an honour to paint him again and capture the intensity of his music. It has been incredible to watch Baker Boy evolving into a multi-talented and award-winning artist over the last decade, cementing his legacy as an Australian music icon.
Mr Adnate said he learnt to paint through doing graffiti letters as a teenager and changed to portraiture in 2010.
"This painting was produced mostly with spray paint, a medium that has always allowed me the most control," he said.
"It's been a challenge to maintain my own technique and resist the pressure to use oils or more traditional mediums.
"I've always considered the Archibald to be the pinnacle of art prizes, especially for portraiture, to win the Packing Room Prize with a portrait that is so significant to me, and to be the first street artist to do so, it really pushes me further."
