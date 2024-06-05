Nation encouraged to support "uncuddly" animals this World Environment Day

On June 5, World Environment Day Australian's are encouraged to not forget about the "uncuddlies", like reptiles, fish, insects, turtles and birds.
Wildlife Rescue South Coast Australian Seabird & Turtle Rescue branch coordinator Lisa Hood said she personally conducted rescues multiple times a week, with easily 70 per cent of which involved fishing equipment like line or hooks.
Ms Hood suggests if you accidentally hook a bird not to panic and call your local wildlife group.
"If you're fishing or out on the water please take your rubbish with you," Mrs Hood
"It's important to reduce your own footprint, use recyclable products, reduce plastic bag use, people think it's just one bag or one coffee cup, but every bit of rubbish we reduce makes a positive difference.
"And take notice of your environment, have a good look at that pelican on the shoreline, who knows what you might see."
Conservation Volunteers Australia executive manager of Policy and Government Relations, Stephen McDonald, said threatened "uncuddlies" like reptiles, fish and insect species grew twice the average rate of threatened animals overall (16 per cent) the past two years.
"Critically-endangered reptiles and fish - the last step before extinction - have also doubled (136 per cent) and tripled (178 per cent) since the Albanese Government launched its Federal threatened species action plan," Mr McDonald said.
"Our politicians love to be seen cuddling a koala to make a point on days like World Environment Day.
"Whilst it may not be desirable - or safe - to snuggle up to a snake, skink or snail, our findings show the nation's threatened uncuddlies still need our love and a helping hand to survive.
"Community action at scale is still critical to ensure these threatened species don't slip out of our hands altogether."
