Tech help and puzzle deliveries. All in a days work for this Berry bookshop

When does your local bookstore become a community hub?
For the owner of Berry's Wax Lyrical, Olivia Deroche, it may have been around the time she undertook an accidental counselling course.
She wanted to safely support strangers calling the store - sometimes in a state of distress.
"I did that during COVID because I found lots of people would call me and I'd be on the phone, it was under the pretence of buying a book, which was fine but it would last for an hour," she said.
"I found that I was getting inundated with calls that made it quite tricky to navigate and it was just making sure that I was having the right responses."
Wax Lyrical opened five years ago at the back of the Wilson's Store building before relocating to Albert Street.
With no library in Berry - the closest is in Gerringong - Ms Deroche opened with no idea if her venture would be a success.
Soon she received visits from people just wanting a chat.
"I realised just how many people live on their own and are quite lonely and so I would drop off parcels to them," Ms Deroche said.
"Some of them paid for some of them and I had puzzles at home that I thought would occupy the elderly community that I knew bought puzzles but couldn't afford to buy them all the time.
"I just started dropping them off and doing ninja drops and it was something that evolved and continues now."
A talented artist, Ms Deroche also runs drawing workshops four times a week, a weekly story time session packed with more than 40 children, exhibitions, as well as hosting live music and book talks with drinks and nibbles.
However, as a business she is happy to break even.
The profit margin on selling a new book is slim but Ms Deroche said she wouldn't recommend the independent book store game to anyone looking to make a large turnover.
Driven by a community spirit, she either runs events at no cost or in the case of book talks, which can pack out the shop with 90 people, charges a fee to stay out of the red.
"Probably what I didn't anticipate when I started was the connection to community and people of all different ages," Ms Deroche said.
The store owner often finds herself as a port of call and it doesn't always involve books.
"Last week I had a lady [come in], she must be in her 80s and she wanted to find a bookshelf type thing for her granddaughter," she said.
"I had to help her find it and the cheapest price and then I felt really weird because I had to use her credit card.
"I emailed the daughter and said 'okay just so you know with your mum's purchase everything's going to you but I did it on my computer'.
"So there's a level of trust involved as well."
Once dominated by large bricks and mortar chains like Borders, Dymocks and Angus & Robertson, the independent book shop is on a post-pandemic rise.
Nor-profit BookPeople, formerly the Australian Booksellers Association, has recorded a membership increase of 30 book stores in the past four years.
"The dream of the regional bookshop is alive, and people want to open them and they do," CEO Robbie Egan said.
"They are real community hubs, people go to bookshops without a purchase intention."
It's a similar story in the US. More than 300 independents have opened in the past few years.
"Bookstores are unlike other retail businesses," American Booksellers Association chief communications officer, Ray Daniels told Canvas8.com.
"They don't just sell goods and services, they are community partners,"
