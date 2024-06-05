Fiona Phillips recovering after surgery to remove tumour went 'very well'

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese leads a large group of people offering best wishes for Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, ahead of surgery to remove a large tumour from her mouth.
Support came from across the political spectrum for Mrs Phillips before the surgery that took place in a Sydney hospital yesterday - Tuesday, June 4.
Leading federal, state and local government figures including Tanya Plibersek, Stephen Jones, Liza Butler, Chris Bowen, Ryan Park, Tonia Gray, Matthew Norris, Kristy McBain, Amanda Findley, Dr Michael Collins and Matthew Hatcher all took to social media to offer support.
State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, also expressed "my best wishes on behalf of our community" to Mrs Phillips.
"I know the entire community wishes Fiona all the very best and a very speedy recovery," he said.
"Fiona has rightfully reminded us of the importance of looking after our own health and not to delay in seeking a check-up if you are feeling unwell or something unusual appears."
Mrs Phillips has sent her thanks for the encouragement and messages of support.
She said the surgery went "very well", and was relieved the tumour had been removed.
"It's like I have my mouth back," she said.
Mrs Phillips said while it would take some time to recover, she was looking forward to coming home.
Ahead of the surgery, Mrs Phillips said, "I do not know whether the tumour is benign or something more sinister, although tests over recent months have been as good as they can be."
