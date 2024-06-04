TAFE lessons shine a new light on business opportunities

Lessons taught at Nowra TAFE have given a woman the tools needed to expand an idea into a business.
In 2022 the Australian Adult Literacy Inquiry found, in 2022, almost half of Australians were living with literacy, numeracy, and digital literacy gaps which limited their life choices.
Among them was Martina Morrison, who had close to no computer skills before enrolling in a course to improve her writing and digital skills at Nowra TAFE.
She is also completing a course in beginner computer skills as she takes her unique business idea to the next level.
Just weeks into her studies Ms Morrison is able to use much of the software she needs to grow her business idea recycling antique lamps and lampshades from the 1950s to 1990s.
The venture is proving popular and she plans to use her new skills to expand her market, taking the business online.
"I bought a computer about four years ago and it had basically become a glorified doorstop," she said at the start of her course.
"Just learning the features of Microsoft Word, spreadsheets and other office programs is helping me to be more organised in my small business."
Ms Morrison considered herself a hands-on person.
"I enjoy making things, I'm not a computer person but even hands-on people need computer skills these days," she said.
"I specifically want to be able to download photos and store them in the cloud, so I can use them to promote my lampshades online."
Ms Morrison is just one of the many students TAFE NSW career pathways teacher Helen Halliday helps with digital literacy.
"We see a wide array of people enrolling to improve their digital literacy.
"It's an effective course because we teach practical skills people need in the workplace or for further study," Ms Halliday said.
"For many people using a computer is something they take for granted, but as someone who teaches those skills, I see a lot of people who require digital literacy skills training to help them navigate the evolving digital landscape we now live in."
