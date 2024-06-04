19 Osprey Road, South Nowra

Having been designed for a large family, this spacious home invites you to embrace modern living within a peaceful community.
As you enter, you'll be captivated by the generous floor-plan and thoughtful layout.
This residence offers six spacious bedrooms, each equipped with ceiling fans, built-in wardrobes, and natural light, which creates a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere.
While the main and second bedroom are located towards the front of the home, the remaining four bedrooms, main bathroom, and activity rooms have their own wing for added privacy.
The heart of the home is the centrally located kitchen, designed for both functionality and modern family living.
Featuring a large island breakfast bar and a walk-in pantry, this space makes meal preparation a breeze, and provides a perfect gathering spot for family meals and entertaining.
Enjoy the luxury of a dedicated home office with walk-in storage, a home theatre, and a family room.
The super-sized outdoor entertaining space is the perfect undercover area for hosting gatherings while children and pets play freely in the fully-fenced backyard.
Additional features include a double lock-up garage with drive through access, split system touch pad temperature-controlled instant gas hot water, and reverse cycle air-conditioning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.