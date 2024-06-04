Two hospitalised after car collides with mobility scooter in Bomaderry

Two people have been taken to Shoalhaven Hospital following a car and pedestrian crash on the Princes Highway at Bomaderry.
The crash occurred just after 11am near the intersection with West Bunberra Street.
Police said a silver station wagon collided with a 76-year-old man on a mobility scooter.
They said the man was not injured, but was taken to hospital for observation.
The station wagon stopped a short distance away, and the driver, a 75-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital for assessment.
Police said their investigations into the accident were continuing, however "it is believed the woman suffered a medical episode", according to a police spokesperson.
The incident closed one of two southbound lances, resulting in heavy traffic.
The scene has since been cleared.
The accident followed yesterday's fatal collision on the Princes Highway at Tomerong.
