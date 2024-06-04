South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Jervis Bay author Justine McLean's new book talks on cash mindset and boosting profit

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated June 5 2024 - 9:25am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jervis Bay author Justine McLean launches her new book, Become a Business Money Magnet. Pictures supplied
Jervis Bay author Justine McLean launches her new book, Become a Business Money Magnet. Pictures supplied

Jervis Bay author Justine McLean has just published her new book, Become a Business Money Magnet, helping small business owners turn around their finances.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.