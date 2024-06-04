Jervis Bay author Justine McLean's new book talks on cash mindset and boosting profit

Jervis Bay author Justine McLean has just published her new book, Become a Business Money Magnet, helping small business owners turn around their finances.
After struggling herself with managing a family with four kids, finances and were hit with $42,000 of tax debt from her first business, she turned things around, retrained as a BAS expert and now as a finance educator, she is sharing it all.
'Become A Business Money Magnet - Simple habits to manage your money and supercharge your profits' is a helpful resource for small business owners to master their money and improve profitability.
"I've worked with hundreds of entrepreneurs, small business owners and freelancers over the years, and so many of them started a business without truly understanding how to make sense of their dollars and cents," Ms McLean said.
"But the truth is, anyone can become confident in the finances of their business, even if they believe they're not a numbers person.
"This book is the secret to making your business work harder for you, so you're not pouring your time and energy into something without enjoying the financial rewards."
The book includes pricing strategies promising profitability, how to reframe money mindsets, practical financial advice and how to take control over business finances in an easy-read, relatable and practical approach.
