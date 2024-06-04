Wildwood x Bangalay present The Harvard Krokodiloes acapella group from the US

An upcoming collaboration between Wildwood Kangaroo Valley and Bangalay Dining this June curates an afternoon not to miss.
The Harvard Krokodiloes, will perform at an intimate event at the unique bush amphitheatre at Wildwood, in what is the first of the venue's intimate concert series.
The Krokodiloes are from Harvard University in Massachusetts, USA and are one of the oldest acapella groups in the world.
Wildwood Kangaroo Valley owner Alex Herlihy said they were blown away with the community response around the event and they were excited to see what the future held while they worked on developing the concert series further.
"There is an appetite there and a really positive energy around it, we're wanting to celebrate the arts and we're going to be doing a mini artist in residence soon as well," Mr Herlihy said.
"We've got some very exciting future concerts planned as well, soon to be announced."
Included in the ticket price is a light lunch provided by the team at Bangalay Dining in Shoalhaven Heads, using locally sourced produce to create heart-warming dishes perfect to warm up on a winter's day in the valley.
Wine and gin will be supplied through Artemis Wines and Southern Highlands Brewing will be onboard with a selection of craft beers.
The established Krokodiloes group have recorded over thirty albums and performed over 200 concerts across the globe.
They've sung to featured guests such as Meryl Streep, Octavia Spencer, Princess Grace of Monaco, Ryan Reynolds, Scarlett Johansson and Whoopi Goldberg, and now, this June they'll serenade guests in Kangaroo valley.
Harvard undergraduates bring the popular music of the the Great American Songbook, as well as more traditional aires, to audiences across the country and around the globe.
The event which is quickly selling out will be held on Monday, June 24 form 12noon, for more information or for ticketing, click here.
