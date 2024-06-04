Emergency over as Shoalhaven Starches resumes processing operations

It took more than a week, but the work to prevent a fire and explosion at Bomaderry's Shoalhaven Starches plant ended on Monday night.
That was seven days and eight hours after smoke was seen coming from the top of a silo containing about 600 tonnes of pelletised stockfeed about 9.30am on Monday, May 27.
There were initial fears the contents were on fire, but when fire fighters discovered the contents were only smouldering they began emptying the silo.
The operation stopped, however, when they found the silo also contained powder - leading to fears of a dust explosion.
This prompted a large multi-agency response.
It also prompted an exclusion zone around the Shoalhaven Starches plant, which for several days blocked access to nearby businesses, while Bolong Road was closed until late on Friday, May 31.
As the silo was finally emptied and the area declared safe on Monday night, Fire and Rescue NSW said the work had been "a huge team effort with hundreds of FRNSW firefighters, HAZMAT technicians, aviation officers and incident management teams".
"In addition, we were assisted by numerous RFS firefighters and support staff, Ambulance service NSW, Manildra staff and their contractors and many businesses including those in the Bomaderry area that kept us fed," a spokesperson said.
"Finally thanks to all the residents for their cooperation over this difficult period of time."
Shoalhaven Starches site manager Tertius Jones offered his heartfelt thanks to Fire and Rescue NSW, emergency services staff and Manildra Group's on-site teams.
"It has been all shoulders to the wheel - and we would like to thank everyone for their tireless efforts, commitment, and hard work.
"We would also like to thank our employees and the local Bomaderry community for their patience, cooperation and understanding during this time," Mr Jones said.
The Manildra Group resumed processing at the Shoalhaven Starches site shortly after it was handed back from emergency services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.