Letters to the editor: A $40m question

Thank you so much to Sanctuary Point Mens Shed who have made a new desk for SAHSSI Shoalhaven homeless Hub.
We so appreciate your support and hard work - Thank you Bill, Ray, Phill, Jimmy, and Mick for your amazing work.
We also want to acknowledge New Image Kitchens - Daniel, Nowra who supplied materials for this fantastic project.
I'm hearing Andrew Constance, or as I know him, Morrison's pick for Gilmore, going on about the $40m promised but not delivered by Fiona Phillips, the Federal Member for Gilmore.
I'm worried that Constance talks about anything to do with roads when the Rozelle interchange occurred under his watch.
Perhaps Mr Constance can tell us how he will deliver relief for those doing it tough. This is something his party keeps going on about.
By the way the $40m has been delivered in 2022 Federal Budget. It's up to the council to get its house in order before it takes possession of it.
