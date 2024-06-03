Princes Highway tragedy claims a life and injures another at Tomerong

A man has tragically died and another has been airlifted to St George Hospital following a head-on collision on the Princes Highway at Tomerong.
Emergency Services were called to the scene near the intersection with Turpentine Road about 3.30pm.
They found two vehicles - a Mitsubishi and a Skoda - had collided head-on.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the driver of the Mitsubishi - a 46-year-old man - at the scene, but he could not be revived.
The second driver - a 67-year-old man - was trapped for some time before being released and airlifted to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
There were no other people in the vehicles.
A crime scene was established and forensically examined by specialist police.
The Princes Highway at Tomerong was closed for several hours in both directions between Island Point Point Road and Hawken Road.
It reopened later in the night.
Police are preparing a report for the Coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
