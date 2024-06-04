Driver flees after stolen car crashes into South Nowra home

A car stolen from Kalandar Street in Nowra on Friday night crashed into a house on Hillcrest Avenue just a short time later.
Emergency services were called to the home on Hillcrest Avenue in South Nowra about 12.50am on Saturday, June 1, following reports a hatchback had crashed into the house and the driver had fled.
Police were told a minivan had collided with a hatchback before the hatchback mounted the curb and crashed into the house's lounge room.
Two men inside the home at the time, aged 22 and 21 were not injured.
While the driver fled, a number of items were seized from the car for forensic examination.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to come forward and contact Nowra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police said the vehicle was stolen from Kalandar Street, Nowra sometime between 10.30pm on Friday May 31, and 12.50am on Saturday June 1.
