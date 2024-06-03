Inaugural Huskisson World Oceans Day Film Festival raising money for Take3fortheSea

The inaugural World Oceans Day film festival will kick off on Saturday, June 8, a day the whole family can enjoy while raising money for Take3fortheSea.
The event is organised by locals passionate about their home and aiming to celebrate the south coast.
Organiser and underwater photographer Michelle Cowans said the idea came from a conversation had on the beach with other members of the Jervis Bay Woebegone group.
"We're all very passionate about the ocean and i was chatting with some Wobbies and thought why don't we have a film festival," Ms Cowans said.
Three carefully selected short films will be showcased, and one long form documentary, Playing with Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story.
Films were mindfully chosen to be thought provoking and for Jervis Bay locals to enjoy, with the south coast even featured in one of the films.
"We know there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish in 50 years, and even though our beaches are a lot cleaner than in, for example, Sydney, there are locals that are incredibly concerned about this," Ms Cowans said.
"Everything is about really raising awareness, it s a community event and its not-for-profit, a lot of local businesses have gotten involved as well.
"The locals have really gotten on board and they're happy to donate prizes, and we have a sausage sizzle too."
The event will begin with a smoking ceremony at 3.30pm and a Welcome to country and Caring for Country by Ron Carberry, of the Jerrinja tribe.
Prizes have been sourced from local business including Woebegone Freedive, Crest Diving, Sea Kayaks Jervis Bay, Jordan Robins Photography and Dive Jervis Bay.
The event will be held at the Husksisson Pictures and tickets can be purchased here.
