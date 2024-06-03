Greens put forward Kaye Gartner as Shoalhaven Mayoral candidate

A third person has joined the running to become Shoalhaven Mayor at the September 14 local government election.
Former councillor Kaye Gartner of Vincentia has been named as the mayoral candidate for the Shoalhaven Greens, after sitting mayor Amanda Findley decided to step down following two terms leading the council.
Ms Gartner served one term on Shoalhaven Council before sliding down the Greens how to vote card to an unwinnable position at the last election.
She joins fellow former councillor Jemma Tribe (independent) and sitting councillor Patricia White (Shoalhaven Independents) chasing the mayoral role.
Ms Gartner said there were four main pillars to the Greens and their approach to representation - grassroots democracy, social justice, a sustainable economy and peace and non-violence.
"These values are what takes us out into our community to talk to people about why there needs to be people like us represented on the government, and on the council that looks after our environment because we want this place to stay as beautiful as it is forever," she said.
"We want heritage, we want the beach, we want our mountains, and we want it all to stay beautiful because it's the basis of our wellbeing, it nurtures us, and it also nurtures our industry and our economy."
Ms Gartner said her goals included "getting to net zero in our next term of council", and finding "creative solutions" to the problems of damaged roads and other infrastructure caused by the changing climate.
The Greens have also announced sitting councillor Tonia Gray, anti-logging activist Takesa Frank and Linda Nowak as lead candidates in the council election.
