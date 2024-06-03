South Coast Register
Authorities warn to stay vigilant despite a positive AFAC winter bushfire outlook

Updated June 3 2024 - 5:12pm, first published 12:39pm
Seasonal Bushfire Outlook Winter 2024 as supplied by AFAC, the National Council for fire and emergency services in Australia and New Zealand. Picture supplied
Seasonal Bushfire Outlook Winter 2024 as supplied by AFAC, the National Council for fire and emergency services in Australia and New Zealand. Picture supplied

Despite the AFAC winter bushfire outlook showing no sign of increased risk throughout winter, the National Council for fire and emergency services in Australia and New Zealand warn the fire season could begin earlier in 2024 than expected.

