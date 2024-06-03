Authorities warn to stay vigilant despite a positive AFAC winter bushfire outlook

Despite the AFAC winter bushfire outlook showing no sign of increased risk throughout winter, the National Council for fire and emergency services in Australia and New Zealand warn the fire season could begin earlier in 2024 than expected.
AFAC chief executive Rob Webb said even though there was no red on the outlook map, there could still be a fire risk in the landscape.
"Widespread underlying dryness and warmer than usual conditions over the coming months may bring an earlier start to the bushfire season for many locations, and fire authorities will be preparing accordingly," Mr Webb said.
"Though it's cold in the south, winter is when fire dangers typically increase over the Top End."
The report mentioned an unusual increased likelihood of high temperatures throughout winter, with maximum and minimum temperatures from June to August listed as very likely to be above median across the country.
Throughout autumn most of New South Wales saw an average to above average rainfall, causing a higher than normal grass fuel load across the state.
Forested areas in the state, including on the south coast, that were burnt during Black Summer have now recovered enough where, if dry they could carry dangerous fires.
Fire agencies across the country will continue with bushfire mitigation activities, which includes prescribed burns, where conditions are suitable.
While all of Australia shows normal risk of fire during this outlook period, communities are encouraged to be vigilant and stay alert through winter months. Destructive and deadly fires can still occur during normal bushfire seasons across Australia.
