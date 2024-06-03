Nowra man to be sentenced in District Court over abuse material

A Nowra man will be sentenced in the District Court after pleading guilty to possessing child abuse and bestiality material in Nowra Local Court on May 31.
Matthew Neville Craig, 43, of View St, Nowra, entered the pleas during a brief appearance before the court via and audio visual link.
Evidence to the court said Craig was a registerable person under the Child Protection Act.
It said police found animated child abuse material and animated bestiality videos when they checked his computer on May 26, 2023.
He has been remanded in custody awaiting sentence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.