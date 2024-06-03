South Coast Register
Nowra man to be sentenced in District Court over abuse material

By Glenn Ellard
June 3 2024 - 10:44am
A Nowra man will be sentenced in the District Court after pleading guilty to possessing child abuse and bestiality material in Nowra Local Court on May 31.

Glenn Ellard

