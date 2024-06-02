Jail for Nowra man found carrying a knife, tomahawk and shiv

A man found with a homemade weapon police described as a "shiv" in his pocket in the Nowra CBD has been jailed for a year.
Joshua Andrew Cowan, 39, of Ninevah Close, Nowra, ran off when he was approached by police in Junction Street on December 20, 2022, according to evidence presented to Nowra Local Court on Friday, May 31.
It said Cowan dropped a green backpack as he ran, which was found to contain a tomahawk and small pocket knife.
Police caught up with Cowan at the corner of Smith Lane and Nowra Lane where he was handcuffed, before officers found a small amount of drugs and the shiv in his pockets.
He told police the shiv was "for protection," according to the evidence presented to the curt.
He said the same thing about the backpack's contents.
"I told you, they're for my protection, there are a lot of people after me," he said, according to information presented to the court.
Cowan was jailed for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to having custody of a knife in a public place, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing a prohibited drug.
When handing down the sentence, Magistrate Lisa Viney noted Cowan had been jailed before for carrying illegal weapons.
She dismissed his claims about needing weapons for protection.
"No-one in our community needs to be carrying items such as that for their protection," Ms Viney said.
