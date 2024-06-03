Arts, exhibitions and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Presented by the Nic nac theatre company at the Cambewarra School of Arts, this interactive theatrical experience is perfect for curious primary and preschool aged children and families. Exploring the wonders of all things that glow in nature on the south coast, this educational and awe-inspiring performance uses upcycled knick-knacks, bric-a-brac, luminescent paint, black-lighting and puppetry. Held across the June long weekend Saturday June 8 and Sunday, June shows will run at 5.30pm and 7.15pm, while on Monday, June 10 there will be a show at 5.30pm. Tickets are a flat rate of $15.

