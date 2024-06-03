Arts, exhibitions and markets: See what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The Jervis Bay Maritime Museum will host an array of international fashion designs, bringing glitz and glamour to the Shoalhaven for 'The Craft of Design exhibition. Featuring designs worn by Nicole Kidman, Queen Mary of Denmark, Taylor Swift, Dita Von Teese and Miranda Kerr, this collection of works explores designs from iconic Australian designers Collette Dinnigan and Romance Was Born.
The Friendly Inn Kangaroo Valley will host a family-friendly King's Birthday Bonfire extravaganza on June 8. This year is planned to be bigger than ever, with the whole family invite, adult tickets are $15 and children are $10. There will be mulled wine, and hot chocolates on offer, as well as camping available at Glenmack Park, Holiday Haven and Bendeela Camping Grounds.
As part of the Viking Festival in Sussex Inlet, The Viking Long Lunch has become an iconic feature of the June long weekend event. The three-course traditional long table lunch provides canapés and a welcome drink on arrival, and main courses include papillote salmon, honey butter glaze, dill capers tapenade and slow braised lamb shoulder, harissa sauce and salsa verde. Between 12.30pm and 4pm, bookings are essential for this event by Swordfish Brewing.
Bundanon's latest exhibition, Tales of Land & Sea features a collection of three distinct projects to explore, mythological narratives, migration and the diasporic experience, telling the story of migration and movement across land and sea.
Presented by the Nic nac theatre company at the Cambewarra School of Arts, this interactive theatrical experience is perfect for curious primary and preschool aged children and families. Exploring the wonders of all things that glow in nature on the south coast, this educational and awe-inspiring performance uses upcycled knick-knacks, bric-a-brac, luminescent paint, black-lighting and puppetry. Held across the June long weekend Saturday June 8 and Sunday, June shows will run at 5.30pm and 7.15pm, while on Monday, June 10 there will be a show at 5.30pm. Tickets are a flat rate of $15.
The Nowra Fresh Food Market features fresh produce from across the south coasts growers, makers and farmers. Located in the heart of Nowra at Harry Sawkins Park, attendees can find fruit, vegetables, herbs, spices and so much more, from 1pm to 5pm.
The Berry Farmers Market brings fresh produce straight from the farm every Thursday afternoon, as well as preserves, baked goods, dinner and more. Now held at a new location, the Berry Bowling Club, from 2pm to 5pm and some stall holders opt to stay until 6pm. Stall holders include, Rita's Farm, Strong Organics, Produce From Orange, Flour Water Salt, Gung's Gourmet Thai, Kangaroo Valley Gourmet and many more.
