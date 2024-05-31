South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Fourth grade Shoalhaven Mariners to take on Shellharbour City Warriors in round 9

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated May 31 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fourth Grade player and Mariners Seniors Rookie Lachlan Quiney. Picture supplied
Fourth Grade player and Mariners Seniors Rookie Lachlan Quiney. Picture supplied

With the 3rd grade Shoalhaven Mariners on a bye for round 9 of the Baseball Illawarra Senior Competition, 4th grade will head north to take on the Shellharbour City Warriors 4B side at Eagle Field, Berkeley.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.