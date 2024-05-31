Fourth grade Shoalhaven Mariners to take on Shellharbour City Warriors in round 9

With the 3rd grade Shoalhaven Mariners on a bye for round 9 of the Baseball Illawarra Senior Competition, 4th grade will head north to take on the Shellharbour City Warriors 4B side at Eagle Field, Berkeley.
Mariners 4th grade will tee off at 11:45am on Sunday, June 2 and are following a strong performance in the round 8 game last weekend.
Despite being defeated last round 9-6 by Wollongong Cardinals, they started strong with the deciding scores made in the final inning.
The team have continued to show a great improvement week by week.
The young Mariner Rookie quartet of Charlie Williams, Jake Pierce, Tristan Dom and Lachlan Quiney took the field in the final inning of the 3 rd Grade game last weekend and team management hoped this taste of the higher grade will spur on performances this week.
If you're in the Berkeley area this Sunday head down to Eagle Field, Fred Finch Park Berkeley at 11:45am and watch the future of the Shoalhaven Mariners in action!
The game will be weather dependent and supporters are encouraged to keep an eye on social media pages to confirm games will proceed.
