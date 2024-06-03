'Our superpower': friendly faces help Shoalhaven businesses during visitor drop

For south coast business owner Daniel Payne the most important aspect of his job is to stay positive.
"I was in Harley's - a little coffee bar in town [Huskisson] this morning," he said. "It was quiet, I was the only person in there but the owner was buzzing.
"It rubs off and I like to think down in the Shoalhaven - in Berry and Huskisson - that's our strength, our superpower."
Depending on who you speak to, the health of the Shoalhaven visitor economy is up and down.
As well as running a sunglass and binocular business, Mr Payne is also the president of Huskisson Chamber of Commerce. He said of the 60 or so businesses he represents, weekend trade has been good heading into the winter whale watching season.
"I've got a shop in Berry as well where we broke all records for retail last weekend, on Friday and Saturday with the Celtic Festival," he said.
"People are still enjoying having a drive down to the Shoalhaven on the weekends because the infrastructure from Sydney, especially the Albion Park bypass has made life easier."
Mr Payne, who travels around the state for trade shows, said the day trip market is strong. Though there has been a drop in the amount of overnight stays.
Shoalhaven Council tourism data, collected by research company Localis, showed a sharp decrease in visitor and local spend between November 2023 and January 2024.
Hotels and lodging were hardest hit with a 36 per cent drop with restaurants and retail also experiencing a 20 per cent decrease from November and December.
Locals also spent less in the Shoalhaven - about 18 per cent less for the month.
Michelle Bishop owns Bangalay Luxury Villas and is a member of the Shoalhaven Heads Chamber of Commerce. Speaking on behalf of the chamber, she points to state and local government cuts in marketing budgets.
The NSW government reduced funding to Destination NSW, the peak body driving the state's visitor economy, in this year's budget. Ms Bishop said this cut and a reduction in spending by the council is being felt by local businesses.
"We can see a direct relation between the decrease in visitation to our area with the destination marketing [funding cut]," she said.
"If governments need to tighten their belt and if they want to change the way they're doing things we need to be consulted before they remove the funding.
Ms Bishop said more funds are allocated to market Sydney's nighttime economy, leaving regional tourist hot spots worse off.
On Wednesday, May 29, Huskisson, Berry and Kiama won gold in the prestigious NSW Top Tourism Towns Awards.
Huskisson won the award for the second straight year, and Berry for the third, granting the small town winner hall of fame status.
South Coast MP Liza Butler said she is a strong advocate for the region and is aware some businesses are doing it tough - especially when visitors aren't staying as long.
"The NSW Government is currently undertaking a review of the Visitor Economy Strategy 2030, with a focus of not just getting people to regional NSW, but having them come back again and again," she said.
"We want to focus on what our beautiful region has to offer and why visitors come to the south coast.
"Our arts and culture, our amazing food and beverage operators and our nature based and cultural activities - the south coast has so much to offer."
Shoalhaven Tourism and Economic Development manager Kristy Mayhew said the data shows caravan and camping booking rates are strong while there is a dip in the higher end accommodation options.
To help, she said locals can buy local.
"Our destination marketing team has always focussed on promoting the off-season, and encouraging visitors to spend more and stay longer," she said.
"With a quieter than usual summer period and cost of living pressures, we understand locals and visitors alike may not be spending like they used to.
"There are some great small things locals can do that will help our businesses through the off-season such as: buy a gift from a local shop rather than online; have a staycation and invite friends and family; buy the gift of an experience with vouchers from local operators; treat yourself to date night and support our bars and restaurants over the winter."
