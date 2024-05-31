Two men arrested over outstanding domestic violence warrants

Two men have been arrested in the Shoalhaven on outstanding warrants.
Officers from the Southern Domestic Violence High Risk Offender Team had been trying to locate the men, aged 31 and 47, who had outstanding warrants relating to domestic violence offences.
About 6.40am on Thursday, May 30, officers executed a firearm prohibitions order search at a hotel at Lake Tabourie.
A motorcycle was seized, which was allegedly stolen from an address in Lake Illawarra.
A 31-year-old man was arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station, where three outstanding warrants were executed relating to intentionally choking a person without consent (DV), common assault (DV), destroying or damaging property worth less than $2000 (DV) and stalking with intent to cause fear of physical etc harm (domestic).
He was also charged with possessing stolen goods.
Following inquiries, police executed a search warrant at another unit at the same location.
Small quantities of GBL and methylamphetamine were allegedly seized.
The 47-year-old man was arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station where an outstanding warrant was executed relating to contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic) and failing to appear in accordance with bail
Both men were refused bail to appear before Nowra Local Court.
