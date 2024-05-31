Berry artist Craig Handley's piece 'Timequake' announced as Archibald Prize finalist

Of 1,005 entries in this year's Archibald prize, Berry artist Craig Handley is one of only 57 selected finalists in Australia's most iconic portraiture art competition.
Mr Handley's art in recent years has a disctint soft colour palette and an ongoing subtle Australian element, but despite having a clear correlation to his style, he said the process making Timequake was very different to his other work.
"There is quite bit of history behind it, it's not a normal painting for me," Mr Handley said.
"It was a much more emotional painting, most of the time you're on your own and you don't feel responsible for anyone else while you're working.
"It's usually just your work, your mistakes and ultimately your decisions, but when you're working on a portrait you suddenly feel responsible for the outcome because there is someone else involved."
He began the piece barely two months after losing his father and while dealing with the grief and loss, the artwork became a catalyst in his healing, as well as a connection formed with subject and actor Anthony LaPaglia.
At the time, Mr LaPaglia had landed the lead role of Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman, a play about personal conflicts, loss and tragedy.
"The play is about grief, and for him [Mr LaPaglia] it's a separation between fiction and reality every day, which is really difficult and must take a toll on a performer," Mr Handley said.
"But for me it was the separation of losing my father and feeling quite alone and distant, which I think came through in the painting, with him standing behind the set."
It wasn't until he saw Mr LaPaglia in the Death of a Salesman that he knew the artwork needed a double portrait, showing both sides of his subject.
"I wanted to show his onstage character and offstage character, and his confidence onstage is evident and his questioning side in his off stage character," Mr Handley said.
"I always start with gathering references and playing with shapes and working with people, which is a reflection of my time in animation in using these tools, and how valuable they are to me, creating a mood board in some kind of way."
Each item in the artwork is an intentional addition, from the tears on the blue armchair representing age, to the shoes on the right an ode to Mr LaPaglia's love of a good sneaker.
"I wanted to add a bit of derelict styling to it, with the rips in the chair as Anthony said he does feel old,"
Before starting the painting they spent a few days together, where Mr Handley interviewed and did multiple illustrations of Mr LaPaglia, he gained a better understanding of his subject and he himself opened up in the process.
"[That time] really helped as you get a sense of how he sits, how he relaxes, how he moves, you pick up little idiosyncrasies of behaviour that you try to get into a painting, and that's not always possible," Mr Handley said.
"We were talking about my dad, and talking about his dad and how those relationships were, we went really personal really quickly, and it was really therapeutic for me."
The Archibald, Prize-winners will be announced on Friday, June 7, and the 2024 exhibition will be open for public viewing from June 8 to September 8 at The Art Gallery of NSW.
