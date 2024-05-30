Manildra operations to stretch into next week as explosion risk continues

The emergency response to a fire within one of the largest silos at Manildra's Bomaderry factory could stretch into next week.
Smoke was seen coming from the top of the silo about 9.30am on Monday, May 27, sparking fears the 600 tonnes of pelletised mill mix inside had caught fire.
While the contents were found to be smouldering rather than burning, attempts to remove the mix revealed there was also an amount of powder in the silo, raising concerns of a dust explosion.
The factory was shut down and an exclusion zone was established, but that was reduced on Thursday, May 30, to reopen Railway Street and the businesses located along it.
However NSW Fire and Rescue's regional south area commander, Chief Superintendent Greg Buckley, said the operations to ensure the site was safe were likely to continue for several days.
The road closure sign on the corner of Railway Street says Bolong Road will be closed until Monday, June 3.
"I would hope that on Sunday we'll be in a better position to know when we will terminate the incident, but the critical problem really is the stoppages that we've had to undertake because of the various failures at the bottom when we've been removing the material," Chief Supt Buckley said.
The silo contained about 600 tonnes of material when some of the material spontaneously combusted on Monday, and he said about 450 tonnes remained on Thursday night.
Emergency crews were working closely with Manildra staff to remove about 10 tonnes an hour, but augurs at the bottom of the silo were "getting continually clogged up, so there have been blockages, and that has necessitated a lot of stopping and starting to try and free up the material so we can continue to pull it out," Chief Supt Buckley said.
At the same time crews have injected more than 15,000 litres on liquid carbon dioxide into the silo to quell the fire, drop the temperature, and reduce the risk of a dust explosion.
"From our point of view the most important thing is ensuring we keep a relatively inert atmosphere in the silo and monitor that so that we reduce the risk of a dust explosion," Chief Supt Buckley said.
As material inside the silo burned there were concerns some "could collapse and some of the powderised material that's been dried around the fire might puff up, and could explode, and hence we need to put an inert atmosphere into the silo to keep the situation under control," he said.
In the meantime "There may be some minor incidents inside the silo if a void area particularly collapses all of a sudden, it's hard to tell, which is why we're maintaining crews at the ready, but that sort of incident would be relatively small compared to the whole silo exploding if there was a massive dust explosion."
Chief Supt Buckley explained a dust explosion could occur when a large amount of combustible powder was present and disturbed.
In any fire it was the outer surface that burned, and dust had a greatly increased surface area.
"It essentially ignites, more or less all together, and we experience that as an explosion," he said.
While there were early fears about the potential impact an explosion could have on nearby ethanol processing and storage facilities, prompting the exclusion zone, Chief Supt Buckley said emergency crews were "comfortable that the situation is relatively stable".
"The more that we're getting comfortable with the temperature readings, and how we're providing an inert atmosphere which would control the fire and potential explosion risk, the more comfortable we are that anything that may happen would be of a more controlled nature, and the exclusion zone we've got at the moment will be more than adequate to deal with anything that might occur."
The effort to ensure the site is safe has involved large number of emergency personnel from a range of services, with rotating sifts of about six hours.
Chief Supt Buckley said about 50 personnel were on site at any one time - most located at the staging area in the Bomaderry Railway Station car park.
Beside them have been a range of Manildra staff including chemical, mechanical and process engineers, and Chief Supt Buckley said their expertise had been "critical".
"We work very closely with the Manildra experts to assess the situation and to come up with the incident action plan jointly," he said.
