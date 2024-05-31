Target of nearly 5000 new homes set for the Shoalhaven

The Shoalhaven has been set a target of building nearly 5000 new homes during the next five years.
The goal of building 4900 new homes in the Shoalhaven is included in new housing targets for local government areas in Sydney, the Illawarra, Central Coast and the Hunter regions, released by NSW Premier Chris Minns on Wednesday, May 29.
Of the projected 4900 homes in the Shoalhaven, 3120 are already planned, approved or under construction.
And Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley said the State Government needed to do more if it wanted the rest of the target met to meet the regional housing shortage.
She focused on updating and rebuilding some of the region's ageing public housing estates.
"What Shoalhaven City Council has already done with consecutive state governments is to provide them with an opportunity to look at brownfield sites where there are old housing estates that haven't been refreshed since the 1970s when they were built," Cr Findley said.
"The State Government has all that opportunity sitting within their own land portfolios in Nowra.
"It's all well and good for them to come out with strong targets, and Shoalhaven's on its way to meet some of those targets, but they do need to consider their own portfolios as well, and how they can maximise return from them," Cr Findley said.
Those estate offered the chance to provide medium density housing, she said, because "We need to go up not out."
Increasing density within existing estates created challenges including "how they're going to deliver high-quality housing that still has open space to make it appropriate for people," Cr Findley said.
However increasing density was essential because the Shoalhaven's communities wanted to protect the landscape and environment, "And they don't want to destroy it for housing that has a high probability of being somebody's weekender that sits empty for most of the year," she said.
"It's all very well and good to say 'Here's your target Shoalhaven', but how do they guarantee that those homes are going to be lived in 365 or the years and create a community, rather than more of the same when it comes to short-term rentals?"
Chief executive officer of the community housing provider the Housing Trust, Michele Adair, said it was "wonderful" that the government had set housing targets for each LGA, which was something the organisation had long advocated.
But with local government elections looming in September, she was concerned whether councillors would instigate much change to develop and implement plans to deliver new housing within the next 12 to 18 months.
"Which just means more families and more single people will be either at risk of homelessness or indeed become homeless in the time that we're waiting for our councils to take decisive action," Ms Adair said.
She said increasing supply alone was not enough to make housing affordable.
"So the Housing Trust is still strongly calling on all of our local councils, and indeed the state government, to require that 20 per cent of all additional housing is secured as social or affordable rental housing, where rents are not only reflecting of a discount to market, but are indeed capped at 30 per cent of household income," Ms Adair said.
"That's the only way that we're actually going to be able to make a difference to affordability."
Planning Minister Paul Scully admitted the targets would be "challenging" for the region, but ambition was needed as the state and the Illawarra confront a crippling housing crisis.
"I believe, over five years, that collectively we stand a very strong chance of achieving the targets," he said.
Each local government area in the Illawarra will have to build more homes than they have in the planning pipeline by 2029, with Wollongong given the largest target.
Its target is 9200 new homes, with 4760 of those already planned.
Kiama's target is 900 homes, of which 750 are already planned, while Shellharbour already has 3280 new homes planned - well on its the way to its 3800 target.
Property Council Illawarra director Michelle Guido said industry and government could deliver the homes.
"With a total of 18,800 homes to be delivered across the region by 2029, we urge councils to work closely with industry to ensure these new targets are met and clear the backlog of DAs stuck in the system for more than six months," she said.
A spokesperson for Kiama Council welcomed "clarity" on the new targets.
"Kiama Council is currently developing our Growth and Housing strategy, which will help us identify areas for development and growth in our LGA," a council spokesperson said.
To encourage councils to meet or surpass their housing targets, the NSW government is offering incentives of up to $200 million in grants for councils to fund more infrastructure such as parks, streets and footpaths.
"While these targets are required to be released, the government has already acknowledged that they will be difficult to meet," Mr Minns said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.