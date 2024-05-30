Basketball day raises thousands in memory of sporting identity Scott Balsar

Scott Balsar's presence was strong at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sport Centre on Saturday, May 25, despite it being more than four months after he died in a tragic car accident.
The Moss Vale Basketball Association hosted the Scott Balsar Memorial round, raising more than $5,500 for Fortem Australia, which supports Australia's first responders.
It started with a tribute game in which the Shoalhaven Tigers Women's Barrengarry Team faced Scotty's Girls - a team that saw the return of crowd favourites including Sandra Ozolins, Kate Jobson (nee Kennedy) and Kerrianne Allen (nee Kennedy) in a celebration of the many championship teams Scott coached from juniors through to Waratah level.
They were joined by junior players Kate Speer and Zali Morris as a nod to the up and coming girls Scott helped in their development.
Scott and wife Carla's daughter Chloe also had a run in the game.
Chance Hanlon compared the game and made it feel like the days of old in the Tigers Den.
Scotty's Girls started the game strongly but could not hold on to their lead, going down 35 to 31.
However a big winner was the uniforms worn by Scotty's Girls, designed by Scott's friend and local Indigenous artist and friend Desley Stewart, who wove Scott's story into imagery.
At half time of the women's game the crowd was entertained by dancers from Classical Ballet with Gabriella, with Scott and Carla's daughter Gemma part of the dance performance.
At the end of the women's game, the Shoalhaven Under 12 Men played a mini game, with Scott and Carla's son Elijah scoring eight points during the game.
At 4pm the Moss Vale Magic Waratah faced the Newcastle Falcons in a Waratah Men's League game, in front of a crowd of more than 300.
After trailing by six points at half time, the Magic Men rallied and went on a 39-7 point run to secure the win 99-67.
Top scorers for Moss Vale Magic were Ryan Armstrong 25 and William Ozolins 24 which included five three-pointers.
The day served as celebration of Scott's dedication and love of basketball.
Carla said in a day of many highlights, she was happy to have Fortem Australia's managing director, John Bale, speak during the event.
She said it was important to support first responders.
"These are amazing humans who show up for work prepared to face confronting and challenging circumstances every day," Carla said.
"This was our opportunity to show respect, give back and raise awareness for Fortem Australia."
Helping with the fundraising for Fortem was a commemorative shirt designed by Steve Sardi from Soul Sports, and worn by many in the crowd.
Singers from Stella Studios performed the national anthem before both the women's and men's games, while Scott's best friend, Anne Maree Stewart, delivered the welcome to country.
Carla said many sponsors, organisations and individuals contributed to the event's success.
