Shoalhaven Mariners 3rd grade prove force to be reckoned with in round 8

In round 8 of the Baseball Illawarra Competition, 3rd grade Shoalhaven Mariners defeated the Wollongong Cardinals 16-2, while 4th Grade, despite starting strong, were defeated by Cardinals 4th Grade 9-6.
Away from home in Cringilla on Sunday, May 26, Mariners 3rd grade continued a hot start to the season.
In their previous encounter the Mariners came out victorious 15-3 and despite lack of recent game time due to bad weather the Mariners kept unbeaten record intact.
On fire from the start, the Mariners batted around and scored 8 runs in the top of the first Inning, while the Cardinals scored with 2 runs in the bottom of the first.
The top of the second saw the Mariners continue an onslaught, batting around again with a further 8 runs scored.
The Cardinals did not trouble the scorers in the bottom of the second, with the score 16-2 at the end of the inning, which remained the final score, with no runs added for the remainder of the inning.
With the final result no longer in doubt the highlight of the final inning was when a quartet of Mariners Rookies, Charlie Williams, Jake Pierce, Tristan Dom and Lachlan Quiney took to the field in their first 3rd Grade appearance, anchoring down the win.
The 4th grade Mariners had a positive start, however lost to the Cardinals 9-6, despite being an improved performance by the young Mariners side which was soundly beaten 15-5 in Round 3.
The top of the 1st Inning saw the Mariners score 4 runs, however the Cardinals answered back with 5 of their own.
The 2nd and 3rd Innings were evenly matched, with the Mariners and Cardinals scoring 1 run each innings. The final inning saw the Cardinals extend their lead by 2 further runs.
2 Doubles and a Single to Zac Douglas, 1 Double and 2 Singles to Jace Ise, Double to Callum McNicol. Singles to Bianca Cotter (3), Garry Webster (2), Andrew Pearson (2), Matt Calderon, Nick Soulos and Robina Booth.
Matt Calderon 3 innings, 56 pitches, 36 strikes, 20 balls. 3 Strikeouts, 2 earned runs. Callum McNicol 1 Inning, 16 pitches, 11 strikes, 5 balls. 2 Strikeouts, 0 runs.
Triple and Single to Tristan Dom. Singles to Tori Sayer (2), Ben Quiney (2), Garry Webster, Charlie Williams, Courtney Dom.
Charlie Williams 46 pitches, 15 strikes, 31 balls. Ben Quiney 45 pitches, 22 strikes, 23 balls. Jake Pierce 32 pitches, 17 strikes, 15 balls.
