Shoalhaven Mariners 3rd grade prove force to be reckoned with in round 8

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
May 30 2024 - 4:52pm
Zac Douglas from Shoalhaven Mariners 3rd Grade team. Picture supplied
Zac Douglas from Shoalhaven Mariners 3rd Grade team. Picture supplied

In round 8 of the Baseball Illawarra Competition, 3rd grade Shoalhaven Mariners defeated the Wollongong Cardinals 16-2, while 4th Grade, despite starting strong, were defeated by Cardinals 4th Grade 9-6.

