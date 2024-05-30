World ocean day fundraiser coming to Jervis Bay Brewing Co

The team at Jervis Bay Brewing Co have lined up an evening celebrating the beautiful and unique environment locals enjoy across Jervis Bay in honour of World Ocean Day on June 4, raising funds for the Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS).
As Jervis Bay Brewing Co's charity of the month, The AMCS is an organisation which is dedicated to protect the precious marine ecosystems across the nation.
Jervis Bay Brewing Co head brewer Oisin Sweeney said the team particularly loved this event as it was a cause close to their hearts.
"We felt it's incumbent on us to do our best to protect Jervis Bay, especially as we trade off of the name," Mr Sweeney said.
"It's really important to support these events and charities like the AMCS, which does so much great work to protect our oceans.
"This area is so iconic in its natural beauty, the amazing wildlife and experiences you can have here, whether that's whale watching, snorkelling, or kayaking there so many wonderful marine related things to do."
The evening will feature a complimentary drink on arrival and catering by Five Little Pigs, Husskison who are creating a Fish Laksa full of spice and flavour and an alternate vegan laksa option for those who chose a vegetable based diet.
Entertainment will flow throughout the night, with live music by talented local musician Ness Quinn and a game of ocean themed trivia, with excited prizes donated by Phycohealth and Jervis Bay Brewing Co.
"Judging on previous years the prizes are fantastic, we had a fabulous hamper from phyco health last year, and of course lots of beer giveaways, as well as offers from other local businesses in the area, there's lots of amazing prizes," Mr Sweeney said.
"This will be our third year doing it, and it is always really popular coming into winter, it gives people a chance to come out and get around the fires, chat to mates, and enjoy really amazing food and drinks."
Tickets are priced at $40, plus processing feeds, and $10 from each ticket will be donated to Australian Marine Conservation Society.
For more information, or ticketing click here.
