World ocean day fundraiser coming to Jervis Bay Brewing Co

By Holly McGuinness
Updated May 30 2024 - 2:23pm, first published 2:21pm
Jervis Bay Brewing Co will host a fundraiser evening for World Ocean Day. Picture supplied
The team at Jervis Bay Brewing Co have lined up an evening celebrating the beautiful and unique environment locals enjoy across Jervis Bay in honour of World Ocean Day on June 4, raising funds for the Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS).

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

