South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Funding allocated for infrastructure upgrades at Culburra wastewater treatment plant

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated May 30 2024 - 2:03pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven City Council's Culburra Beach sewage works. Image: Google Maps
Shoalhaven City Council's Culburra Beach sewage works. Image: Google Maps

The Shoalhaven's Culburra wastewater treatment plant is set to receive upgrades to infrastructure, as a funding co-commitment has been announced by the state Government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.