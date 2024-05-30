Funding allocated for infrastructure upgrades at Culburra wastewater treatment plant

The Shoalhaven's Culburra wastewater treatment plant is set to receive upgrades to infrastructure, as a funding co-commitment has been announced by the state Government.
As part of The Accelerated Infrastructure Fund a total share of $209.1 million will be split between the Shoalhaven, Bathurst, Port Macquarie Hastings, Tweed Shire and Wagga Wagga.
The funding allocated to upgrade the Culburra wastewater treatment plant will support 1,012 new homes in the area.
Shoalhaven council will co-contribute to the project, and will share in the state government's commitment of $137.19 million with other local government areas involved.
Exact project costs for Culburra were yet to be confirmed.
The most significant allocation in the fund was to Wagga Wagga, set to receive sewer and road upgrades and support 14,500 new homes.
The project is part of the The Accelerated Infrastructure Fund and aims to support new home builds in regional and rural areas, allowing for infrastructure development in growing communities.
Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said this accelerated delivery of infrastructure, such as sewage treatment plants and roads would allow new homes to be approved sooner in growing regional areas.
"A new home is no good if you cannot flush the toilet or drive down the road to the park," Mr Scully said.
"Housing affordability and availability is the biggest single pressure facing the people of NSW, and that's why we are focusing investment in these key infrastructure projects to clear the way for new and thriving communities to take shape."
