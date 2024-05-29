Tim Franklin jogs through Bomaderry near the end of a run around the world

After 544 days on the road and running more than 25,000km, Tim Franklin jogged slowly through Bomaderry on Wednesday, May 29.
With about 1000 km to go in his quest to become only the second Australian to run around the world, Mr Franklin is in the final straight as he heads to his home city of Brisbane.
The final 1000km is expected to take about 30 days, and comes after running across most of the world's continents.
"I've run the length of New Zealand, across North America, across South America, across the UK, across Europe, across Asia, and now Australia to finish," he said
The man dubbed "Australia's Forrest Gump" said a chance meeting inspired him to take on the challenge.
"I love running, and I met a gentleman back in 2017, another Aussie from Sydney, Tom Dennis was his name, and he was the second person to run around the world and the only other Aussie that's done it, and it just really peaked my interest," Mr Franklin said.
"I wanted to have a bit of a break from life, go on an adventure, and what better way to see the world than on your own two feet?"
The 41-year-old described his time running as "a bit of a gap year before I get too old and unable to physically do something like this".
But there is of course a more serious side to someone running 26,232km.
"I want to get the world moving," Mr Franklin said.
"I feel like as a society we've become a little bit sedentary, especially during COVID, so the ability to get people moving, inspire people to move a little bit more, if I can do this then people might want to move their bodies a little bit more, and just the health benefits of that."
All that running is not without its problems, and Mr Franklin said he had experienced "a few" injuries.
That included "a bit of tendonitis in both shins, and then just some hip issues in Europe, but apart from that the body's held up reasonably well," he said while placing a heavy emphasis on "reasonably".
As part of the run Mr Franklin has connected with some charity partners including Inspiring Brighter Futures that works with disassociated and disadvantaged members of the community, The Lung Foundation Australia and spinal chord charity Wings for Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.