Health figures show a big fall in Shoalhaven Hospital's elective surgeries

There has been a major fall in elective surgeries performed at Shoalhaven Hospital during the first quarter of the year.
From January to March there were 506 elective surgeries at the hospital, a drop of 26.5 per cent on the same quarter in 2023.
With fewer operations performed the number of people on the elective surgery waiting list jumped by 10.7 per cent to 1018.
The figures have been put together by the Bureau of Health Information, and chief executive Dr Diane Watson said the surgery waiting list was concerning.
"While the number of patients on the waiting list ready for surgery at the end of March rose for the first time this quarter in almost two years, the list remains close to pre-pandemic levels," Dr Watson said.
However the number of patients on Shoalhaven Hospital's elective surgery list at March 31 who had been waiting longer than the recommended time dropped dramatically from 212 to 135.
Meanwhile 77.5 per cent of elective surgeries were performed on time, up by 14.9 per cent.
Shoalhaven Hospital was not alone in performing fewer elective surgeries, as the number across the state was down 6.6 per cent, according to the BHI statistics.
Dr Watson said the latest quarterly results showed that NSW public hospital emergency departments experienced major and sustained pressure during the first quarter of 2024.
"In January to March, EDs once again saw record numbers of patients, and treated record numbers of patients with the most urgent clinical conditions," she said.
Across the state there were 810,201 emergency department attendances - up 5.2 per cent from the same quarter a year earlier and the highest of any quarter since BHI began reporting in 2010.
At Shoalhaven Hospital 11,205 people turned up wanting treatment, up 6.5 per cent on the previous year.
Of those 3,200 arrived by ambulance, an increase of just over 8 per cent on the same time in 2023, while across the state the highest number or patients on record - 192,874 - arrived at hospitals the same way.
At Shoalhaven Hospital just on 80 per cent of patients arriving by ambulance were transferred to the emergency department within 30 minutes, an increase of more than 26 per cent on the previous year.
Treatment started on time for 57.4 per cent of the patients arriving at Shoalhaven Hospital's emergency department.
Across the state just 55.9 per cent of patients left the ED within four hours - a record low - while in Shoalhaven the figure of 50.2 per cent was a slight improvement on the previous year.
Health Minister Ryan Park noted Shoalhaven Hospital's emergency department was "extremely busy this quarter, with the highest number of attendances on record at 11,205".
"The ED also treated more seriously unwell patients than ever before, including 1,248 Triage 2 (emergency) presentations, the highest of any quarter since BHI began reporting," he said.
Mr Park said Milton Ulladulla Hospital's performance "remained stable despite a 6.7 per cent increase in presentations".
State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, said the BHI figures "highlight the immense pressure our hospitals are facing, yet they also underscore the remarkable resilience and dedication of our healthcare professionals".
"Despite record attendances and an increase in critically ill patients, our hospitals have made significant strides in improving patient care and outcomes," she said.
"The improvements in transfer of care times and the timeliness of planned surgeries are a testament to the hard work and commitment of our medical staff.
"It is also pleasing to see that initiatives such as the Virtually Enhanced Community Care and specialised models of care for older patients are proving effective in alleviating some of the pressures on our hospitals," Ms Butler said.
However Shadow Health Minister Matt Kean said that the health system was "falling apart because of Labor's cruel cuts".
"Data released by the Bureau of Health Information show a hospital system under immense strain. People are waiting longer to be seen and their health is at risk," Mr Kean said.
"The number of people treated at emergency departments within four hours is in freefall, with the January to March quarter producing a record low."
"This is a consequence of Labor's budget mismanagement.," he said.
