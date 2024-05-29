The lessons of COVID worth spreading around

I went to a nail salon recently and the woman next to me was coughing and sneezing, she sounded congested and her eyes were watering. Furthermore she was not wearing a mask.
The sound of coughing and sneezing in public is something we have become unaccustomed to. It triggered frustration and even anger as I pondered why she would be out and about when she was clearly so unwell.
I got up and left the premises in disgust that people would put others at risk simply because they wanted their nails done.
Have we not learnt anything from the past few years about the spread of viruses and the measures we need to take to prevent this spread?
While lockdowns and extended isolation are no longer required, we can still take steps to reduce the spread of illness.
Of late I have had friends and family, and know of complete strangers, suffering from a variety of conditions including COVID, Rhino Virus, RSV, whooping cough, influenza and have even heard of cases of hand foot and mouth disease.
All are highly contagious conditions and all require measures to help stop the spread of germs.
And those measures are simple.
Stay at home if you are sick, wear a mask if you really have to go out in public for medication or similar, cover your mouth or nose when you are coughing or sneezing, and sanitise your hands regularly.
None of this is a great impost but following these rules could make all the difference to the well being of others.
It is a responsibility we need to follow for the benefit of all.
And remember the cold you have could be far more detrimental, possibly life threatening, to someone with a compromised immune system, young child or newborn.
Consideration of others is key.
Jackie Meyers, editor
