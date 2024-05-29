'Our Red Thread' show by Amy Kinzett showcases vulnerable connection and femininity

'Our Red Thread' is a collection of works by Shoalhaven artist Amy Kinzett, in what began as a way to heal personal wounds and rebuild a connection to femininity, she soon realised the project had power in collaboration.
Now, works from almost 30 women from across the Illawarra and Shoalhaven will feature in the show, all surrounding the themes of matriarchal lines, the relationship with femininity, womanhood and ancestral wounds.
The show will open on Saturday, June 1 at 4pm until June 12, at N.A.S.A Gallery Port Kembla.
A portion of the profits will be donated to Australian not-for-profit Full Stop, which supports women in need.
Mrs Kinzett said the theme arose during meditation when she felt pulled toward examining her relationship with her own femininity and the relationships with the women in her family.
"I could sense a need for growth and healing, as cliche as that is," she said.
"And my art is my way of journalling things out, I went on a road trip, had some time alone and sat with these thoughts, trying to face whatever was coming up.
"Through painting and by having that time it helped me acknowledge whatever it was that was coming up, process it and release it."
"I wanted to lean into my feminine side more and you can see a very obvious shift in my art which went from more masculine strokes with a paintbrush to this lot, which are more passionate, full of emotion, and there's a softness in the brush."
One of the artworks, Beads on a String, features clay beads Mrs Kinzett individually hand-rolled.
Thinking of each person in her life, she would sit with them in mind for each new bead.
On occasion, a sense of resistance would come through with certain beads associated with particular people.
"From that I was able to see what it was in myself that was actually the issue, often whatever we find difficult in another person is just a difficulty within ourselves, so that was a really beautiful process to have each bead representing a person," Mrs Kinzett said.
The beads were then woven with red thread across a bright floral artwork.
"The piece where those beads have ended up, it's about connection, the connection we have as women, in our experiences, in our way of moving through life and our whole way of being we have a connection," she said.
"It's also about being a garden of life, which is why there's this kind of floral theme and as I was painting it, it got to this middle stage, the ugly stage, each painting gets to this stage where you think ugh it's a bit ugly, and you don't know if it's going to work out.
"So when it got to that stage I thought why am I struggling so much with this? what is it? And it was the fact it was very feminine.
"Which is exactly what I needed to feel out.
"And approaching my feminine with love, kindness and celebration."
The idea to involve other women in the exhibition came up after the work had begun.
Mrs Kinzett spoke with women around her about the theme and discovered each had a unique vulnerability and insight to share.
"I thought this is an important message for not only me to express, but also for other women to have that opportunity too," she said.
"I realised through that invitation for other women to be in the show, it was a chance for me to not only let them look at and approach the subject but inviting them was healing for me.
In line with the exhibition, Mrs Kinzett will host a creative journalling workshop at N.A.S.A Gallery on June 8, using painting mediums and visual arts. She will share how she uses her art practice as a form of, and an extension of journalling.
"My art is my journal, so I'll be taking people through that with what I would say is a mindful workshop"
