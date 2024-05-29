South Coast scoops all the gold in Top Tourism Town Awards

South Coast scooped all three gold medals, with Huskisson, Berry, and Kiama triumphant as the winners of the highly coveted NSW Top Tourism Towns for 2024.
These "exceptional destinations" were said to have captivated the hearts of the public and industry alike, standing out as the most desirable places to visit for an outstanding visitor experience.
Merimbula also rated highly among the state's top tourist destinations, with Business NSW presenting its Top Tourism Town Awards on Wednesday, May 29.
The Sapphire Coast destination was pipped for the gold medal by Berry in the 'Small Tourism Town' category for places with a population between 1500 and 5000 residents.
Merimbula's silver follows on from Eden's silver in the 2023 awards.
The announcements were made during the Local Government NSW Destination and Visitor Economy Conference in Wagga Wagga, where 19 finalist destinations vied for the title.
Paula Martin, executive director of the NSW Tourism Industry Council, expressed her delight at seeing three beloved regional gems claim the top honours.
"With their picturesque landscapes, rich historical significance, abundance of activities, and warm welcoming community spirit, Huskisson, Berry and Kiama have become shining beacons in regional NSW's tourism landscape," Ms Martin said.
"These towns represent the epitome of what visitors seek - an immersive and revitalising experience that will leave a lasting impression, showcasing the very best that NSW has to offer. These vibrant towns set our state apart from other visitor destinations."
Huskisson took home the Tiny Tourism Town award for the second year running and was lauded for being the ultimate destination for adventurers and food lovers, including the iconic 16 white sand beaches where you can swim with whales or boom-net with dolphins.
Berry, declared the Small Tourism Town winner, drew praise for its award-winning restaurants, stunning vineyards, abundance of amazing shopping opportunities and the warm community that welcomes you in the picturesque town nestled between mountains and the sea.
Berry was also presented with a Hall of Fame award, in recognition of its outstanding achievement in being crowned winner in the Small Tourism Town category for the third year in a row.
Kiama completed the hat trick for the South Coast when it was awarded the Top Tourism Town honour for its wealth of natural wonders - stunning national parks, breathtaking beaches and majestic waterfalls.
Due to the high calibre of submissions this year, silver and bronze honours were also awarded to acknowledge commendable contributions to the tourism industry.
Silver awards were presented to Broke, Merimbula and Ballina, with bronze titles awarded to Eugowra, Gloucester and Newcastle in the three respective categories.
A judges commendation was also presented to Murwillumbah.
This accolade acknowledged the exceptional endeavour of this community in showcasing its town's unique characteristics through creative and captivating content.
Each participating town submitted a short video, itinerary, and editorial, evaluated by a judging committee comprised of 10 industry experts.
The public was then invited to cast their votes, with a response of more than 10,000 individuals voicing their opinions to determine the ultimate Top Tourism Towns.
Managed by the NSW Tourism Industry Council, the awards celebrate towns across three population categories: under 1500, between 1500 and 5000, and over 5000 residents.
Huskisson, Berry and Kiama will now represent NSW at the upcoming Australian Top Tourism Town Awards, scheduled to be held later this year.
