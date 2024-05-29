South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Comment

Could this Kangaroo Valley offering be Australia's best vanilla slice?

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated May 29 2024 - 2:17pm, first published 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

History is full of people taking part in great and noble quests.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.