Could this Kangaroo Valley offering be Australia's best vanilla slice?

History is full of people taking part in great and noble quests.
Think about the quest to find the holy grail, the quest to end slavery, the quest to find the ark of the covenant, the quest to eradicate polio.
There are even quests happening closer to home, such as the man travelling on foot through the South Coast in recent days as part of his quest to run around the world.
But these all might pale into insignificance when compared to my own quest - to find Australia's best vanilla slice.
Once dismissed with the derogatory term "snot block", the vanilla slice has been elevated beyond its humble beginnings by bakeries and pastry chefs all over the nation.
But who makes the best?
There is a Facebook group dedicated to finding the answer, and members have identified many great vanilla slice examples along the South Coast and Southern Highlands.
Parfait Patisserie in Kiama, the Ginger Jar in Nowra, Uptown Patisserie in Ulladulla, Brown Sugar in Milton and the Mollymook Bakery are among many in the region commended by group members for their delicious, custardy products.
My expanding waistline is testament to the fact I have put several of them to the test, although a dose of COVID-19 a few weeks ago cruelled my plans for a vanilla slice-inspired tour of the region.
Among them are many styles and varieties, from the mille-feuille that has three layers of light puff pastry to the French with whipped cream on top of the custard and the standard slice.
There are also different types of icing on offer from the various outlets, so personal preferences play a huge role in deciding the best.
While there are many outstanding vanilla slices in the region, I was literally and figuratively gobsmacked by one from the Kangaroo Valley Bakehouse.
It could well be the best vanilla slice I've eaten in my 61 years.
The pastry was thin, crisp and tasty, cracking easily without forcing the custard to shoot out in all directions, as if in search of new postcodes.
The custard itself was soft, creamy and delicious.
While the flavour was superb, the vanilla slice was also huge - probably 50 per cent bigger than the usual offering, making it a must try that is, unfortunately, usually available only on weekends.
Well that's my favourite vanilla slice, but what's yours? You can share your vote for the best vanilla slice in the survey included in this story.
I'll get back to you soon with the thoughts from others.
