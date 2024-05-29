Manildra and Bolong Road remain closed as explosion fears continue

Manildra's Shoalhaven Starches plant at Bomaderry remains closed today (Wednesday, May 29) as emergency services continue to monitor the risk of a possible dust explosion.
Bolong Road also remains closed near the plant, and is unlikely to be reopened until some time tomorrow (Thursday) at the earliest.
Inspector Rick Jones from NSW Fire and Rescue said emergency crews had struck problems while removing about 600 tonnes of pelletised mill mix from a silo.
Smoke was seen coming from the silo about 9.30am on Monday, May 27, raising fears the contents were on fire.
While the mill mix inside the silo was only smouldering, when emergency crews started emptying in on Monday evening they found some of it was not pelletised and the silo contained an amount of powder, prompting concerns about a possible dust explosion.
Inspector Jones said "the ingredients are all there" for dust explosion.
About 12 tonnes of carbon dioxide was pumped into the silo overnight to remove oxygen and cool the mill mix, before about 100 tonnes were removed.
The operation was continuing today but, "The difficulty we have this morning is that the augur at the base of the silo is clogging up, which is slowing down the process of removing the product," Inspector Jones said.
"We're hoping to put some mechanical solutions in place to speed that process up today."
He said emergency crews were hoping to remove 50 tonnes per hour.
At the current rate of removal "We're looking at at least another 24 hours before we can get that product out of the silo," Inspector Jones said.
"The whole timeframe of the operation hinges on the amount of product we can remove."
The exclusion zone around the factory has been amended, cutting back the section over Railway Street so that some businesses can open, but extending it from 500 to 800 metres in other areas.
"We're trying to work with local businesses as much as we can to reduce the impact of those road closures," Inspector Jones said.
However the exclusion zones "depend on the infrastructure that's around."
Drones fitted with heat cameras are being used to monitor the silo's temperature, and Inspector Jones said the external temperatures were stable " which is a good sign"
"But we're unable to measure the temperature internally, which is a concern, in case we do have some agitation of dust in there and we do have a dust explosion," Inspector Jones said.
Meanwhile several large trucks and tankers remain parked up on Bolong Road due to the continued road closure.
