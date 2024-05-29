South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Bundanon's upcoming exhibition, Wilder Times, featuring Arthur Boyd's 1984 commission

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
May 30 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arthur BOYD Australia 1920 1999 Starry Night Shoalhaven River,1984 oil on canvas. Commissioned in 1984 Gift of Lewis Construction, Public Art Collection, Arts Centre Melbourne. Photography by Mark Ashkanasy. Picture supplied by Bundanon
Arthur BOYD Australia 1920 1999 Starry Night Shoalhaven River,1984 oil on canvas. Commissioned in 1984 Gift of Lewis Construction, Public Art Collection, Arts Centre Melbourne. Photography by Mark Ashkanasy. Picture supplied by Bundanon

The upcoming exhibition season at Bundanon, launching in July, has been announced as WILDER TIMES: Arthur Boyd and the mid-1980s landscape.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.