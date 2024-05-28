It has taken more than a year, but Burrier Road repairs are complete

Repairs to Burrier Road have been completed.
Remediation work on the road came to an end on Sunday, May 26, after more than a year of work to rebuild six sections of road, spanning more than 1000 metres.
The road west of Nowra was severely damaged by severe flood events in 2022.
Heavy machinery and crews at the sites have been demobilised, allowing for the final touches to be done and an improved journey for residents and visitors to the area.
Shoalhaven Council's natural disasters project manager, Beorn Hulme, said it was an incredibly complex project from start to finish.
"The scale of the damage to Burrier Road following the natural disasters was immense, requiring specialist geotechnical solutions, heavy drilling machinery and thousands of work hours by crews and traffic professionals," he said.
"With only one road in and out of Burrier, being hit with six landslips really exposed the narrow road's vulnerability and heightened the need for extensive remediation.
"The end of works marks a major milestone not just for Burrier, but as we near completion on our package of 38 landslips caused by natural disasters across the Shoalhaven," Mr Hulme said.
He thanked the tight-knit community for its resilience and patience throughout the works and said the end of road closures would come as a great relief to residents and businesses.
Accommodation providers and local businesses had the extra challenge of operating while navigating the schedule of works and road closures.
"It's been a lot of hard work to get the job done and I'm grateful to everyone for their understanding and adaptability to the extensive program of work," Mr Hulme said.
"All our crews and contractors have delivered a robust and fully remediated road the community can safely use for decades to come."
The final step in the project involves the permanent sealing of the road surface.
This will see approximately 1.8 km of pavement repairs at various locations in addition to the landslip sites and should take up to two weeks to complete.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.