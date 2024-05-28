Bioelektra documents reveal missing guarantee and $1M paid when conditions not met

Shoalhaven Council paid Bioelektra Australia $1 million in October 2022 when the conditions for payment had not been met.
Bioelektra also never paid a $2 million delivery phase bank guarantee as required under the contract with council, and an independent certifier, required under the contract to assess milestone payments, was never appointed.
These around among the revelations contained in documents Shoalhaven Council released on Tuesday, May 28, about the Bioelektra contract to build a waste recycling facility at West Nowra.
Council's CEO Robyn Stevens said the documents dated from June 2018 to January 2024 had been released on council's website to show "the extensive due diligence undertaken by council in the procurement phase of the project".
She said the 22 documents including council reports and correspondence with residents, lawyers and the Office of Local Government, outlined "that the risk allocation model adopted by council limited its risk in the project by transferring the risk of the design, construction and operation of the facility to the contractor, Bioelektra Australia".
Some information in the documents has been redacted or withheld due to public interest considerations including confidentiality, legal professional privilege and privacy.
However the release of documents has resulted in Shoalhaven Councillors Paul Ell and Serena Copley calling on mayor Amanda Findley to apologise to the community "for leading us down this path and gambling with ratepayer money and the city's waste strategy".
Cr Ell said the documents "raise more questions than they provide answers".
"What we still don't know is why the mayor and council thought it was ever a good idea to proceed with such a risky undertaking," he said.
"There are significant revelations in these documents including the failure to obtain a $2 million bank guarantee to protect the city's financial interest in the project as well as milestone payments being inexplicably paid to the company despite conditions under the contract not being met.
"It is telling that council have been forced to implement project management process improvements as a result," Cr Ell said.
"However, the failure of this project lies not just in the mismanagement of the contract or due to the company itself going in to administration - to be clear we are not just the victims of circumstances as some would have us believe.
"Bioelektra Group SA in Poland confirmed nearly a year ago to the day that they had no formal ties to Bioelektra Australia," he said.
"This is something that should have been uncovered in due diligence investigations before even entering in to the contract in the first place.
"Put simply, we should never have gone in to business with this entity," Cr Ell said.
Cr Copley said while it was important to reflect on the failure of the Bioelektra project, "We need to be proactive in terms of the Shoalhaven's future waste strategy."
"While the release of these documents sheds some light on what went wrong, many across our community will be left scratching their heads about where this leaves the city going forward," she said.
"The spectacular failure of one of the mayor's pet projects has left our waste strategy in limbo.
"When I first spoke about the need for a conventional waste management strategy including source separation and/or a green bin, I was sneered at by the mayor and some other councillors," Cr Copley said.
"Early on in this council term I moved a notice of motion calling for such a strategy to be investigated. This was voted down by the Greens-Labor alliance.
"We were told by the Greens that Bioelektra was the future, and we didn't need to explore other options.
"How wrong this has turned out to be. The failure to even consider contingencies is incredibly disappointing," Cr Copley said.
She said she was "deeply concerned about the lack of forward thinking which has resulted in landfill capacity not being addressed".
Ms Stevens said council wanted to "address the level of community interest in the project".
"I understand that the circumstances surrounding this project have been the subject of much public interest, sparking discussion about public-private partnerships and governance controls," she said.
"The decision to make information about this matter publicly available is a step towards addressing public concern and providing transparency about council's internal review and its findings," Ms Stevens said.
She said council had implemented changes to its contract management procedures and systems including establishing a project management office to conduct and maintain oversight of the whole project process, from pre-procurement through to delivery.
A review of council's financial, asset management and risk management policies would also be conducted to ensure its procurement processes and funding decisions are robust.
The Office of Local Government advised that based on the work that council had done, it did not intend to conduct its own investigation and asked to be kept updated of any future developments associated with the project.
An independent valuation of the site concluded that the value of the project works to date were in the order of between $2.2 million and $2.8 million.
Bioelektra Australia was placed in administration in May 2023.
