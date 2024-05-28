Have A Chat Craft Group donate dozens of quilts to children at CareSouth

After weeks of stitching, sewing and quilting together carefully curated pieces of fabric, dozens of quilts have been donated to children in CareSouth programs from the Have A Chat Craft Group in St Georges Basin.
CareSouth carer engagement and support team leader Bec Henderson accepted the quilts on Tuesday, May 28 at a morning tea with the craft group.
Ms Henderson said the quilts would be gifted to children within the CareSouth Aunties and Uncles program.
"We have children in our family preservation program and also in foster care that benefit from receiving these beautiful handmade quilts," Ms Henderson said.
"It's almost a sense of like 'somebody has made something so special for me', to these children, and it's something really special for us as well.
"Many of our families come from low socio economic circumstances, so this really is a special gift that we can give to a lot of our families and those in our aunties and uncles program."
The Aunties and Uncles program supports children in the community who may be socially isolated or vulnerable for any number of reasons.
"We link them with mentors in the community to be around a safe adult and have someone in their life and to enjoy new experiences, new and different things that they may not get to experience otherwise," Ms Henderson said.
"It's a volunteer program with wonderful people in the local community and they spend time with a child or young person at least once a month."
CareSouth Shoalhaven aunties and uncles case worker Donna Cartwright said the program is unique to the Shoalhaven, with no other like it in the region.
"We're building safe and healthy relationships with an adult outside the family," Ms Cartwright said.
"These children and families often don't have anyone outside their family unit, so this program is really beautiful and it can just be doing ordinary things, like just going for a walk on the beach or learning how to cook."
The morning tea also raised funds for the Bay and Basin Cancer Support Group, founded by Dianne Drummett over 20 years ago when she found out she had breast cancer but no support group in her area further south of Nowra.
"We've since raised over $240,000 and it's because of groups like this," Mrs Drummet
"We mainly rely on donations and everything we raise goes directly back into our support group, including help with equipment to allow them to stay at home on respite if they so wish too."
"We currently have about 25 active members and it's a very safe inclusive group."
Since the support group was founded, it helped numerous people diagnosed with cancer seek support from people with a shared experience and currently has 25 active members.
